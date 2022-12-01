Maruti Suzuki total sales rise 14% to 159,044 units in November 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited witnessed a 14 per cent rise in total sales as it sold 159,044 units in November 2022 as compared to 139,184 units during the same month last year. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 135,055 units, sales to other OEM of 4,251 units and exports of 19,738 units.

Maruti's total domestic sales (including PV+LCV+OEM) saw an increase of 18 per cent to 139,306 in November 2022 units from 117,791 in November 2021.

The company saw a shortage of electronic components, which had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. However, the company stated that it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The sales of mini segment cars such as Alto and S-Presso went up to 18,251 units in November 2022 from 17,473 units during the same period last year. The company's official statement showed that sales of compact segment cars including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR increased from 57,019 units to 72,844 units.

The sales of utility segment vehicles including Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, and Grand Vitara were up by 7,989 units from 32,563 units last month.

Maruti Suzuki's exports in November 2022 dropped to 20,448 units from 21,393 units recorded in the same period last year.

Last month, Maruti Suzuki had announced that it managed to achieve cumulative production of over 2.5 crore units, making it the only homegrown company to achieve this milestone in passenger vehicle production.

The company which had its first production facility set up in Gurugram, Haryana, now has two manufacturing plants in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, with a production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum.

The shares of Maruti Suzuki India traded at Rs 8,965 apiece on BSE i.e., 0.19 percent lower during close trading hour.



