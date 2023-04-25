Maruti Suzuki upgrades all vehicles to meet BS6 Phase II regulations, adds Electronic Stability Control

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that it has upgraded its entire range of vehicles to comply with the updated Bharat Stage 6 Phase II emissions regulations. All Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs and commercial vehicles are now compliant with the new BS6 Phase-II Real Driving Emissions (RDE) regulations and compatibility with E20 fuel.

The new Maruti Suzuki BS6 Phase II compliant cars are equipped with an enhanced On-board Diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor the emission control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction. Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki has equipped its entire range of cars with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system, a global leading safety feature that can detect when a driver is losing vehicle control under challenging driving conditions.

C V Raman, Chief Technical Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "At Maruti Suzuki, we are always finding new and innovative ways to reduce emissions from our vehicles. The Government of India's drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan. During this upgrade, Maruti Suzuki also took the opportunity to delight customers even more by equipping our cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally. With this, Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs are now safer than ever before and better for the environment, as well."

Maruti Suzuki has a comprehensive offering of 15 vehicles ranging from hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, MUVs, and commercial vehicles. The company recently launched its SUV FRONX and will soon be launching the off-roader Jimny SUV in the country.

