Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets 1 star in Global NCAP crash test; Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus shine with 5 stars

Global NCAP has released the latest results of its crash tests for four popular car models in India. The Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Alto K10, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia, were put to the test, and the results were a mixed bag. Volkswagen and Skoda impressed with five-star results for the Virtus and Slavia sedans, whereas Maruti Suzuki failed to impress.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR gets 1-star rating

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR scored only one star in adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection, while the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 received two stars for adult occupant protection and zero stars for child occupant protection. On the other hand, the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia received the highest rating of five stars for adult and child occupant protection.

This is the first GNCAP crash test for the Indian market in the 2023.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 showed a stable structure with marginal to good protection for adult chest to head in the frontal impact but displayed weak protection for the chest in the side impact. The WagonR also offered weak chest protection for the driver despite the improvements in the restraint systems since the previous version of the model was tested by Global NCAP.

Maruti Suzuki declined to nominate a Child Restraint System (CRS) for child passengers. The lack of three-point belts in all seating positions and the lack of standard airbag disabling for a rear-facing CRS in the front seating position explain the zero score for child protection in both Maruti Suzuki's models.

On the other hand Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus, both scored 5 stars even in child occupancy.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP, expressed concern over the safety of Maruti Suzuki's models, saying that although there had been some limited improvement, the safety commitment had not been deployed in the most popular Maruti Suzuki models.

