Maruti Suzuki's Alto becomes India's top-selling car for 16th year in a row

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced that their entry-level car Alto has become the best-selling vehicle in its range for the16th year in a row. The country's largest car manufacturers sold around 1.48 lakh Altos in 2019-20.

Alto was launched all the way back in September 2000. It became India's bestselling car in 2004 and has not been dethroned since, according to a company statement.

Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director for Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava has said that the strong consumer base of Alto is an example of customers appreciating timely upgrades and refreshments in the brand.

"Maruti Suzuki has kept a close eye on the evolving customer preferences and aligned its product range to such changes," he added.

Following the latest government BS6 emission regulations, the current generation Alto comes with standard safety features including driver-side airbag, anti-lock braking system and electronic brake-force distribution. It also has reverse parking sensors and a high-speed

alert system. Alto 2019 was Maruti's first entry-level car to meet the BS6 emission regulation.

According to the company, the current Alto complies with the latest crash and pedestrian safety regulations. The Alto offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l for Petrol and 31.56 km/kg for CNG.

