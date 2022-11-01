Maruti Suzuki’s domestic sales increases as it sells 1.67 lakh vehicles in October 2022

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India reported that it sold 167,520 units in October 2022, which is a 21 per cent increase over the 138,335 units sold in October 2021.

Total sales have decreased by 5 per cent since September 2022, with 1,76,306 units sold.

Total sales for October 2022 include domestic sales of 143,250 units (up 27 per cent year on year), sales to other OEMs of 3,822 units (down 10 per cent year on year), and exports of 20,448 units (down 4 per cent year on year).

Sales of its passenger vehicles, which include small cars like the Alto and S-Presso, mid-size sedans like the Ciaz and WagonR, and compact cars like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Swift, and WagonR, increased by 33.6 percent to 100,505 units from 71,590 units a year earlier. When compared with the 37,401 units sold in October 2021, sales of Maruti's utility vehicles, including the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, new Grand Vitara, and the Eeco van, increased by just 6.49 per cent to 39,832 units.

Maruti's Super Carry sales dropped by 23.28 per cent, with 2,913 units sold domestically, compared to 3,797 units sold in October of last year. In addition, the company reported that its total number of units supplied to Toyota decreased by 9.53 percent in October from 4,225 units to 3,822 units.

According to the company, the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on vehicle production, primarily in domestic models.

