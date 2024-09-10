Maruti to develop entire EV ecosystem, addressing charging infra, range anxiety woes

Ahead of the launch of its first electric vehicle, eVX, which will be in the mid-SUV segment, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, is planning to develop the entire ecosystem of EVs, especially addressing concerns of charging infrastructure. The eVX concept, which will be in the mid-SUV segment, was showcased in Auto Expo last year.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said in a media briefing that the company will be addressing concerns such as range anxiety, charging infrastructure and residual value of EVs. "We are not only going to launch the product, we are going to basically provide a complete ecosystem for the customers who are going to be part of this EV family," said Banerjee.

As per Maruti Suzuki's research, according to Banerjee, 95% of electric vehicle buyers are currently charging at home. "The customers should have peace of mind while travelling... At the end of the day, having a good infrastructure matters.. We are going to come up with the holistic program by which we are going to support the customers," said Banerjee.

Notably, the company on Tuesday announced that its first EV will have a range of more than 500 kilometers with 60kWh battery. The company also plans to export its first EV to international markets like Europe and Japan.