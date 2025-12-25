Why airlines can have foreign CEOs but Noida Airport can’t: Inside India’s aviation security rulebook

As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) moves closer to full-scale operations, the wait continues for Noida International Airport (NIA) — and the difference comes down not to runways or terminals, but to the nationality of the CEO.

India’s aviation security framework, governed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), requires the chief executive officer of every greenfield airport to be an Indian national. This mandate, rooted in a 2011 aviation security (AvSec) order, designates the airport CEO as the security coordinator, a role critical for implementing national aviation security protocols.

While the country’s two largest airlines — IndiGo and Air India — are led by foreign nationals, the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) has faced repeated launch delays over the nationality of its CEO, exposing a little-known aviation security rule that applies to airports but not airlines.

The greenfield airport’s opening has now been pushed to January 31, 2026, following objections raised by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The regulator has flagged a violation of aviation security norms, as NIA’s CEO, Christoph Schnellmann, is a Swiss national.

Navi Mumbai International Airport, developed by Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, has complied with this requirement by appointing an Indian national as CEO, ensuring seamless alignment with BCAS norms.

In contrast, Noida International Airport — being developed by Zurich Airport International AG under a 40-year public-private partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government — appointed Christoph Schnellmann, a Swiss national, as CEO.

Officials say this compliance played a key role in the airport achieving operational readiness on schedule.

2011 rule with security at its core

At the centre of the issue is a BCAS aviation security (AvSec) order dated January 17, 2011, which mandates that the CEO of every greenfield Indian airport must be an Indian national.

The rule states that the airport CEO also functions as the designated security coordinator, responsible for implementing aviation security measures in line with instructions issued by BCAS. This role is not merely administrative but central to national aviation security, covering coordination with security agencies, compliance oversight, and response to unlawful interference.

“The chief executive officer of Indian nationality… shall be the security co-ordinator at the respective airports,” the order specifies.

While foreign nationals are permitted to hold senior management roles at airports, they must receive security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and undergo vetting by BCAS. In Schnellmann’s case, officials say the required clearance has not yet been granted, triggering regulatory roadblocks.

Delays, notices and regulatory inaction

According to officials familiar with the matter, BCAS first flagged the issue nearly two years ago and issued a show-cause notice to the airport developer. However, no corrective action followed, allowing the problem to persist and eventually contribute to operational delays.

NIA has reportedly raised the matter with the MHA, citing precedents such as foreign CEOs at Indian airlines, and is hopeful of securing approval for Schnellmann. The airport is being developed by Zurich Airport International AG through its Indian subsidiary under a 40-year public-private partnership agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government.

India’s aviation security regime has only become more stringent in recent years. The Aircraft (Security) Rules, 2023, expanded the scope of aviation security to include cybersecurity threats, clearer definitions of operator responsibilities, and safeguards against unlawful interference.

Under current rules, security clearance authorises individuals for sensitive roles, while BCAS vetting ensures compliance with ICAO-aligned aviation security standards, including access control, perimeter security, screening protocols, and mandatory training.

Why airlines are treated differently

The situation stands in sharp contrast to India’s airline sector. IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers, a Dutch national, and Air India CEO Campbell Wilson, from New Zealand, face no such nationality restriction.

Aviation officials point out that airline CEOs are not designated as security coordinators under India’s AvSec framework. Airlines operate under a separate security architecture overseen by BCAS and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), where security responsibilities are distributed across specialised roles rather than vested in the CEO.

This distinction explains why foreign leadership is permissible at airlines but tightly restricted at airports — particularly greenfield projects deemed critical infrastructure.