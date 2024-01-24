Maruti's Fronx beats Grand Vitara to clock fastest 1 lakh sales in PV category

Maruti Suzuki's Fronx crossover SUV has set a new benchmark in the passenger vehicle category by becoming the only new model launch to clock 1 lakh sales in 10 months.

Based on the Baleno, Fronx was unveiled at Auto Expo 2023, hitting markets three months later. It has now outperformed Grand Vitara in sales. Fronx is the only Maruti Suzuki model that comes with a turbo-petrol engine.



Vitara clocked 100,000 in sales in 12 months. Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “FRONX was strategically added to our portfolio to address the growing demand for another Compact SUV that blends distinctive design with a captivating driving experience. FRONX has been instrumental in more than doubling Maruti Suzuki's SUV segment share to 19.7% in CY2023 from 10.4% in 2022.”

The automatic variants of the FRONX contributed to 24% of sales, signalling a growing inclination towards clutch-less transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX also witnessed considerable demand for the 1.0L turbo Boosterjet engine from those seeking a spirited driving experience. Maruti recently introduced S-CNG option caters to the needs of those looking for a fuel-efficient and ecofriendly SUV, offering a best-in-class fuel-efficiency of 28.51 km/kg.

.

Aligned with the government’s efforts of ‘Make in India’, India’s largest carmaker recently initiated exports of the FRONX for Latin America, the Middle East, and South-East Asian markets.

Maruti Suzuki FRONX is available with Advanced Next-gen powertrain and transmission options to meet varied customer requirements, including the all-new 1.0L K-Series Boosterjet petrol engine featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology for performance enthusiasts.