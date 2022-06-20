Maruti's hot and techy SUV Brezza gets a sunroof, a first in automaker's history

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), in a teaser video, has confirmed that its compact SUV Brezza is the company’s first car in the company history to get an electric sunroof.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Sales & Marketing, MSIL, in a tweet, shared a YouTube video and said, “Super Excited to share the first look of the #AllNewBrezza. With Electric Sunroof and a host of new-age features, it definitely is a #HotAndTechyBrezza”

The company is also calling the new generation Brezza ‘Hot and Techy’ as it comes with several new features and tech updates over its outgoing counterpart. The company is likely to announce the price of the new compact SUV Brezza on June 30. Maruti Suzuki’s new Brezza will go up against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Interestingly, the new 2022 Brezza could also be the first compact SUV with a CNG fuel option in the carmaker’s portfolio. The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza will replace its current compact SUV Vitara Brezza but will drop the "Vitara" prefix from its name. The ongoing Vitara Brezza, which has been on sale in the domestic market since 2016, is one of the company’s best-selling cars in the country.

Maruti Suzuki has already started bookings for the upcoming Brezza, which will be launched at the end of June. Interested customers can pre-book the SUV with an advance payment of Rs 11,000 at any of the company's Arena showrooms, or through its official website www.marutisuzuki.com.

The 2022 Brezza will come with all-new body panels, refreshed interior design, fresh styling up front, a new headlamp design and daytime running lights. The new Brezza would come loaded with features such as a 9-inch touchscreen display, cruise control, automatic climate control and a heads-up display.

Most of the features of the upcoming Brezza would remain similar to the company’s recently launched new Baleno. Moreover, the new SUV is also anticipated to be the automaker’s first car to have a 5-star safety score on Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP)'s crash tests.

In terms of engine and performance, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will come equipped with a new K15C engine, the same as in the company’s Ertiga and XL6, and is expected to produce 103hp and 136Nm of torque. The car would also be getting a mild-hybrid fuel-saving tech.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will continue with its Global C platform but will receive structural updates for an improved build quality due to the use of stronger steel. The compact SUV is likely to come paired with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The new Brezza is also likely to come with a 360-degree camera system, in-car connect tech, SmartPlay Pro+ software, will use premium materials and trims, redesigned instrument console, a flat-bottom steering wheel, six airbags, a Hill Hold function, cruise control and much more.