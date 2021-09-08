Mercedes-Benz launches low-cost financing festive offers; lucky winner to meet Lewis Hamilton

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday launched low-cost financing offers and other financial benefits under its 'Dreamfest' campaign for the upcoming festive season.



"The initiative includes a bucket list of financing options from Mercedes-Benz Financial, including low-interest loans, the lowest EMIs over an exclusive 10-year period, as well as assured buybacks with discounted EMIs for Mercedes-Benz owners looking to trade in their older cars for newer models," the company said in a release.



The Dreamfest campaign will run till October 31, 2021, on the purchase of select Mercedes-Benz models, including A-class limousine, GLA, GLC and the E-class.



Under the offer, customers can get financing for as low as 6.99 per cent, while Easy10 scheme will provide lowest EMIs with an exclusive 10-year period, the company said. It will also offer assured buy-back with 40 per cent lesser EMIs.

Also Read: Working on FTAs with UK, EU, UAE; can't be done in hurry: Piyush Goyal



"Mercedes is also offering the winner of a lucky draw the chance to meet seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and access to the F1 Paddock Club as part of an all-expense paid trip to the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Booking a test drive is all that is needed to be eligible for the lucky draw," the release said.



In case of any unforeseen travel restrictions, the winner would be compensated with Rs 10 lakh as a gratification, it added.



With gradual recovery of economic activities, the upcoming festive season will be a key enabler in strengthening the resurgent customer sentiment and the company's attractive offers will assist customers with their purchase decision, Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk said.



"Mercedes-Benz is witnessing a V-shaped recovery with a strong double digit sales growth in the January to August period. Our sales growth comes on the back of an exciting portfolio comprising 11 new products launched this year, and many more in the pipeline, promising further excitement for our customers. This strong demand for our products have also led to a waiting period which is now extended up to even 8-16 weeks for some of the car lines," Schwenk added.



The carmaker also inaugurated its 'Mercedes-Benz Studio' that will offer one-stop customised colouring solutions as per customers' requests, along with other bundled service offerings. The customers will get paint options like solid paint, metallic paint, pearl finish; demonstration of options on accessories; extensive range of car care products, among others, it said.

Also Read: Vehicle sales up 14.48% on-year; PV sales increase 38.71% in Aug: FADA