Mercedes-Benz launches the AMG GT S in India

The quickest AMG in India yet, the AMG GT S was introduced in India by racing icon, Bernd Schneider at the starting price of Rs 2.40 crore (ex-Delhi). Mercedes-Benz leads the luxury car segment and the new AMG GT S is the 10th car in this portfolio sold in India.

Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said on the launch, "Mercedes-Benz was has proven yet again that racing is in our DNA and we 'Drive Pure Performance'. This World Performance Car of the Year strongly underlines Mercedes-AMG's prowess in developing a contemporary world-class sports car. The AMG GT S is manufactured in accordance to the brand's motto of 'Handcrafted by Racers' - which perfectly encapsulates our strong heritage and spirit of performance motoring. With the new GT S, Mercedes-AMG emerges even more aggressively as a dynamic sports car brand."

An ideal sports car, the AMG GT S combines superb driving dynamics and first-class racetrack performance with high day-to-day suitability. Individualised driving dynamics with five different dynamic setting modes - Comfort, Sport, Sport +, RACE and Individual - gives it the racetrack performance.

It also the first sports car engine with internally installed turbochargers and dry sump lubrication that comes with a 4.0 L V8 engine producing 510 hp of power with Zero to 100 km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds. The car has a top speed of 310 km/hour.