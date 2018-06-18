Mercedes launches AMG S 63 coupe at Rs 2.55 crore

India's largest luxury car maker Mercedes Benz on Monday launched the high performance two door sports coupe AMG S 63 at Rs 2.55 crore. This is the German carmaker's fifth fourth launch in India in 2018 and expands the hyper performance AMG portfolio to 15 cars.

Mercedes has been the largest selling luxury car brand in India since 2015. In calendar year 2017, it held the top spot in the luxury car market in the country with sales of 15,300 units followed by BMW at 9,800 units and Audi at 7,876 units. There is no sign of fatigue in consumers for the three pointed star. In the first three months of this calendar year, Mercedes registered a near 25 per cent growth in sales at 4556 units. It was the company's best ever performance in a quarter.

"With the launch of Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe, we are further strengthening our lead in the performance and dream car line-up in India. With the vision of evolving continuously, it is our perpetual effort to bring in new technology and elements of luxury in our existing vehicles," said Michael Jopp, VP Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India. "The new AMG S 63 Coupe hosts breakthrough technology and enhanced appearance, which sets a benchmark in the segment, and makes it even more desirable. The launch of new S 63 Coupe is a strategic decision after the introduction of new S-Class, which received a great response from its customers, and we are confident that the vehicle will entice our Mercedes-AMG enthusiasts and enhance our loyal fan base."

Globally, Mercedes sold over 1.33 lakh units of its AMG cars but it contributes a very minimal -- little over 400 units, to the company's tally in India. But Mercedes claims it plays a big role in creating a sporty image for the brand. Till a few years back rivals like the BMW and Audi used to regularly take potshots at the German car maker for its perception as a preferred choice for the fathers and uncles.

"Our strategy for Mercedes-AMG in India is to expand the performance segment and we have been highly successful in it. From the range starting 43 AMG, the 45 AMG to the top of the order 63 AMGs and the GT range, we have a wide array of AMG offering for our patrons. Also, with 7 unique AMG Performance Centers spread across key AMG markets, Mercedes-AMG has an unsurpassable market presence," Jopp added. "A high degree of customisation options and introduction of innovative AMG Pit stops, ensure we offer them a delightful and exclusive ownership experience"

Against its predecessor that had a 5.5 litre engine, the new S 63 AMG is equipped with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine but it still generates 25 horsepower more at 603 hp power and 900 NM of torque. As a result, it is the quick even by AMG standards and can sprint from 0-100 kph in 3.5 seconds and has a top speed that is limited at 300 kph.