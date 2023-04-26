MG Comet EV launched in India with starting price of Rs 7.98 lakh; see all specifications

MG Motor India has recently launched its newest offering in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, the MG Comet EV. The vehicle aims to provide a smart and sustainable EV solution for the Indian market.

The car is built on a pure electric vehicle platform. It is designed on the concept of BICO - 'Big Inside, Compact Outside,' ensuring that the vehicle is spacious and comfortable for passengers while being easy to manoeuvre in urban traffic. The MG Comet EV is based on the globally acclaimed GSEV platform and comes with a 4-seater configuration.

The MG Comet EV comes with 17 hot stamping panels for structural safety, ensuring the safety of passengers in the event of a collision. The vehicle has also undergone 39 stringent tests for vehicle and battery safety.

The vehicle has a high-strength vehicle body, making it sturdy and capable of withstanding harsh weather conditions. It is equipped with a 17.3kWh li-ion battery with Prismatic cells, which provides a range of 230km.

The MG Comet EV comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, providing seamless connectivity options for passengers.

It has three drive modes and three kinetic energy recovery system (KERS) modes, to navigate in different traffic conditions. Additionally, the vehicle comes with active and passive standard safety features, including dual front airbags, ABS +EBD, front & rear 3 pt. seat belts, rear parking camera & sensor, TPMS (Indirect), and ISOFIX child seat.

The vehicle also features iSmart with 55+ connected car features and 100+ voice commands. It has a floating twin display with a 10.25” head unit and a 10.25” digital cluster, providing a futuristic and innovative driving experience. The MG Comet EV also comes with a smart start system, a digital Bluetooth key with sharing function for up to two people, and a one-touch slide & recline passenger seat.

The MG Comet EV has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7,98,000. Additionally, the vehicle's charging cost is quite economical, with an average monthly cost of Rs 519, as reported by the company.