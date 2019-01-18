M&M to launch sub-compact XUV300 on February 14; check details

The all-new Mahindra XUV300 will go on sale in India on February 14, 2019. Positioned as the premium sub-4 metre SUV, XUV300 is built on the X-100 platform, same as that of SsangYong Tivoli and will be available in both petrol and diesel variants. XUV300 is expected to fill the gap for M&M in the compact SUV segment. Buyers looking to drive home XUV300 can pre-book it after paying only Rs 20,000.

Earlier, Mahindra & Mahindra managing director Pawan Goenka had said that the compact SUV segment currently accounts for about 60 per cent in the overall SUV volumes. He added that the company looks to corner about 15 per cent market share of the segment with the new vehicle.

"We have given some very advanced and unique features in our XUV300. So, within the compact SUV segment, we are going to position it as the premium product," Goenka had said in Mumbai.

Mahindra & Mahindra, while announcing XUV300, had said that the XUV300 will compete against models in the Rs 8 lakh to Rs 12 lakh range. The models in that price range are Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and even the Hyundai Creta.

M&M's XUV300 will be offered with two engine options - a 1.2-litre, turbo-petrol motor and the same 1.5-litre, turbo-diesel motor. Besides, the XUV300 comes loaded with features like a large 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control and leather seats. The XUV300 also has a dual tone dashboard, dual pod instrument console, height adjustable driver's seat, adjustable rear head rests with a dedicated head rest for the middle passenger.

Carrying forward the characteristics of XUV500, the grill of XUV300 has a more angular frame and has a cheetah-inspired design. The XUV300 's headlamps integrate with the fog lamps. XUV 300 also comes with diamond cut alloy wheels, and roof mounted spoiler. M&M's XUV300 will come with reverse camera and parking sensors, ABS, EBD, ESP and more.

Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, M&M said: "The XUV300 is an all-new product that is built on a global platform and comes with many segment firsts. The XUV300's head-turning, cheetah inspired design, 'fun-to-drive' performance, first-in-class hi-tech features, best-in-class safety and class defining interiors, make it an exciting & comprehensive package that will find a strong connect and appeal among the consumers. We will offer the XUV300 in both petrol and diesel options."

XUV300 will be offered in three variants - W4, W6, and W8, along with an optional variant W8 (O). The car would be as comfortable as any other in the range and would have safety features even in its base model. Features like dual airbags, ABS, disc brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, and more, are standard across all variants.

