M&M unveils new visual identity ahead of XUV700 launch

Mumbai-based automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has brought out a new visual identity including new logo exclusively for its SUV portfolio. Mahindra Automotive will move to a new design that exudes boldness, agility and collaboration whereas the commercial vehicles and farm equipment vertical will continue to sport the ‘Road Ahead’ logo.

The twin peaks logo will be seen first on the upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 followed by other SUVs. Mahindra’s new visual identity will feature throughout its SUV portfolio across 1,300 customer (sales) and service touch points and 823 cities by 2022.

The auto behemoth shared a video of the new logo and tweeted, “The new Mahindra SUV logo, to be seen first on Mahindra XUV 700, is more than just a mark. It is the new us. Watch the logo reveal film narrated by Naseeruddin Shah with music by Ehsaan Noorani-Loy Mendonsa here.”

The new Mahindra SUV logo, to be seen first on @MahindraXUV700, is more than just a mark. It is the new us. Watch the logo reveal film narrated by Naseerudin Shah with music by @EhsaanNoorani-@loy_mendonsa here https://t.co/DSHij8DPpn#Mahindra #ExploreTheImpossible #LogoReveal pic.twitter.com/3WiglSto41 — Mahindra Automotive (@Mahindra_Auto) August 9, 2021

The auto major also noted the new logo is inspired by the brand’s ‘Explore the Impossible’ statement and reflects the ambition and ability to take challenges. “The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across all our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us,” M&M automotive division CEO Veejay Nakra said.

“The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want - in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you,” M&M EVP and chief design officer Pratap Bose said.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs

Also read: Passenger vehicle sales soar 63% YoY in July: FADA

Also read: Hyundai to bring N Line brand to India, first model to debut this year