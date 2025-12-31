Premier Energies shares in news as firm issues Q3 order update

Shares of Premier Energies are in focus today after the firm said it won new orders aggregating to Rs 2307.30 crores during Q3 FY26. Premier Energies stock ended on a flat note at Rs 853 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 857.30 on BSE. Around 0.96 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.20 crore on BSE. Market capitalisation (m-cap) of the firm stood at Rs 38,640 crore.

Execution of these orders is scheduled across FY27 and FY28. The contracts have been awarded by a mix of leading domestic Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and other prominent customers in India, reflecting continued confidence in Premier Energies’ product quality, execution capabilities, and integrated manufacturing platform.

These orders provide sustained revenue visibility and support the company’s ongoing capacity expansion plans, which aim to reach 10.6 GW of solar cell capacity and 11.1 GW of solar module capacity by September 2026.

Commenting on the development, Chiranjeev Saluja, Managing Director & CEO, Premier Energies said, "This robust order inflow underscores the trust our customers place in our manufacturing capabilities and technology roadmap. As India accelerates renewable energy deployment under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, we remain focused on delivering high-quality solar solutions at scale while strengthening our backward integration and integrated manufacturing platform."

Premier Energies manufactures integrated solar cells and solar panels. Its product portfolio includes cell, solar modules, bifacial modules, EPC solutions and O&M solutions. It has five manufacturing units, all of which are situated in Hyderabad, Telangana.