Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
auto
Navratri 2026: Buying a Hyundai this festive season? Creta gets up to ₹1.25 lakh off; Aura, Verna, i20 also discounted

Navratri 2026: Buying a Hyundai this festive season? Creta gets up to ₹1.25 lakh off; Aura, Verna, i20 also discounted

HYUNDAI1,972.00(0.33%)

According to Hyundai’s scheme document, the Navratri offers apply to bookings made between Navratri days with deliveries scheduled during this period. However, several October offers remain listed until October 31.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 11:11 AM IST
Navratri 2026: Buying a Hyundai this festive season? Creta gets up to ₹1.25 lakh off; Aura, Verna, i20 also discountedHyundai Alcazar, Creta, Creta Electric Lounge Edition

Hyundai Motor India is offering festive benefits of up to ₹1.25 lakh on select models during Navratri 2026, with headline savings on the Creta range and smaller but useful discounts on the Venue, Aura and other cars. The offers combine cash discounts with exchange, scrappage, upgrade and customer-specific incentives.

Advertisement

According to Hyundai’s scheme document, the Navratri offers apply to bookings made between Navratri days with deliveries scheduled during this period. However, several October offers remain listed until October 31, so buyers should confirm the exact validity with their dealership.

MUST READ: From ₹999 EMI to ₹1 lakh off: Hyundai’s festive deals could change your car-buying plan

Creta: biggest savings

The Creta family gets the largest festive package. Eligible petrol variants of the standard Creta can receive benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh, while the Creta N Line can go up to ₹1.25 lakh.

  • Creta ICE: ₹35,000 cash benefit, plus exchange and upgrade benefits on select variants.
  • Creta N Line: ₹45,000 cash benefit, ₹30,000 exchange bonus and ₹25,000 upgrade bonus.
  • Creta Electric: ₹30,000 cash benefit, ₹15,000 exchange bonus and ₹15,000 upgrade benefit for eligible buyers.

The Creta N Line package includes a ₹20,000 cash discount and ₹25,000 Navratri booking bonus, alongside exchange or scrappage, upgrade and rural-customer benefits, subject to eligibility.

Advertisement

Venue, Aura and other models

The Venue lineup, including the N Line, is listed with the lowest Hyundai discount this month at ₹5,000. Buyers considering the compact SUV should therefore check variant-wise benefits before finalising the deal.

The Aura sedan receives a ₹15,000 cash discount on petrol versions and ₹30,000 on CNG variants. Hyundai is also offering ₹5,000 scrappage support and a ₹5,000 rural benefit on eligible Aura purchases.

Other reported benefits include:

  • Grand i10 Nios: ₹35,000 cash discount on petrol variants and ₹30,000 on CNG versions.
  • i20: ₹25,000 cash discount, ₹15,000 exchange benefit and ₹15,000 upgrade bonus.
  • Exter: ₹20,000 cash discount, ₹10,000 exchange benefit and ₹10,000 upgrade bonus, excluding the HX2 variant.
  • Verna: ₹40,000 cash discount, plus a ₹25,000 scrappage benefit or ₹20,000 exchange bonus, ₹10,000 upgrade bonus and ₹10,000 corporate/government benefit.

DON'T MISS: Festive season bonanza: Big discounts on Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta

Advertisement

What buyers should check

The final saving depends on the model, variant, fuel type, city, dealership and whether the buyer qualifies for exchange, scrappage, corporate, government or rural benefits. Business Today notes that these offers are not automatically available on every purchase.

Prospective buyers should ask the dealership for a written breakup of cash discount, exchange value, insurance, registration charges and accessory costs. Comparing on-road quotations from at least two authorised Hyundai dealerships can help ensure the advertised festive benefit is actually reflected in the final price.

Hyundai’s Navratri campaign makes the Creta range the standout deal, but Venue buyers may find limited room for negotiation, while Aura, i20, Exter and Verna customers can potentially secure meaningful festive savings.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 11:11 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more