Navratri 2026: Buying a Hyundai this festive season? Creta gets up to ₹1.25 lakh off; Aura, Verna, i20 also discounted

MUST READ: From ₹999 EMI to ₹1 lakh off: Hyundai’s festive deals could change your car-buying plan

Creta: biggest savings

The Creta family gets the largest festive package. Eligible petrol variants of the standard Creta can receive benefits of up to ₹1.15 lakh, while the Creta N Line can go up to ₹1.25 lakh.

Creta ICE: ₹35,000 cash benefit, plus exchange and upgrade benefits on select variants.

Creta N Line: ₹45,000 cash benefit, ₹30,000 exchange bonus and ₹25,000 upgrade bonus.

Creta Electric: ₹30,000 cash benefit, ₹15,000 exchange bonus and ₹15,000 upgrade benefit for eligible buyers.

The Creta N Line package includes a ₹20,000 cash discount and ₹25,000 Navratri booking bonus, alongside exchange or scrappage, upgrade and rural-customer benefits, subject to eligibility.

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Venue, Aura and other models

The Venue lineup, including the N Line, is listed with the lowest Hyundai discount this month at ₹5,000. Buyers considering the compact SUV should therefore check variant-wise benefits before finalising the deal.

The Aura sedan receives a ₹15,000 cash discount on petrol versions and ₹30,000 on CNG variants. Hyundai is also offering ₹5,000 scrappage support and a ₹5,000 rural benefit on eligible Aura purchases.

Other reported benefits include:

Grand i10 Nios: ₹35,000 cash discount on petrol variants and ₹30,000 on CNG versions.

i20: ₹25,000 cash discount, ₹15,000 exchange benefit and ₹15,000 upgrade bonus.

Exter: ₹20,000 cash discount, ₹10,000 exchange benefit and ₹10,000 upgrade bonus, excluding the HX2 variant.

Verna: ₹40,000 cash discount, plus a ₹25,000 scrappage benefit or ₹20,000 exchange bonus, ₹10,000 upgrade bonus and ₹10,000 corporate/government benefit.

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What buyers should check

The final saving depends on the model, variant, fuel type, city, dealership and whether the buyer qualifies for exchange, scrappage, corporate, government or rural benefits. Business Today notes that these offers are not automatically available on every purchase.

Prospective buyers should ask the dealership for a written breakup of cash discount, exchange value, insurance, registration charges and accessory costs. Comparing on-road quotations from at least two authorised Hyundai dealerships can help ensure the advertised festive benefit is actually reflected in the final price.

Hyundai’s Navratri campaign makes the Creta range the standout deal, but Venue buyers may find limited room for negotiation, while Aura, i20, Exter and Verna customers can potentially secure meaningful festive savings.