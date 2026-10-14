Festive season bonanza: Big discounts on Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta

Renault is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on the Techno+ and Iconic variants of the Duster. The Evolution and Adventure variants are eligible for benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, while the entry-level Authentic trim receives more limited exchange support.

The package for the higher variants includes a cash benefit of Rs 50,000. Buyers exchanging an older Duster can receive benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, while customers exchanging another Renault model may qualify for up to Rs 1.1 lakh. The benefit for exchanging a vehicle from another brand is capped at Rs 1 lakh.

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A three-year or 30,000km annual maintenance contract is also included in the reported offer package. Some benefits are conditional and may not be combined, making it important for buyers to obtain a detailed quotation from their dealership.

The October offers represent an increase over September, when the Duster was available with benefits of up to Rs 1.8 lakh.

Hyundai Creta N Line gets up to Rs 1.25 lakh off

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on the Creta N Line. The package includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a Navratri booking bonus of Rs 25,000.

Buyers may also qualify for an exchange benefit of Rs 30,000 or a scrappage benefit of Rs 50,000, along with an upgrade bonus of Rs 25,000 and a rural-customer benefit of Rs 5,000, subject to eligibility.

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The standard Creta also receives festive offers. Eligible petrol variants get benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakh, while diesel variants are offered discounts of up to Rs 10,000.

