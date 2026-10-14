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Festive season bonanza: Big discounts on Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta

Festive season bonanza: Big discounts on Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta

Renault is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on select Duster variants, while Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on the Creta N Line and Rs 1.15 lakh on eligible variants of the standard Creta

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Festive season bonanza: Big discounts on Renault Duster, Hyundai CretaRenault is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on the Techno+ and Iconic variants of the Duster.

It is raining discounts on popular mid-size SUVs, with the Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta among the models offering significant savings in October 2026. Renault is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on select Duster variants, while Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on the Creta N Line and Rs 1.15 lakh on eligible variants of the standard Creta.

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The offers combine cash discounts with exchange or scrappage incentives, upgrade bonuses and other benefits. However, the final savings depend on the variant, dealership, location, and exchange.
Renault Duster gets benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh

Renault is offering benefits of up to Rs 2.05 lakh on the Techno+ and Iconic variants of the Duster. The Evolution and Adventure variants are eligible for benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, while the entry-level Authentic trim receives more limited exchange support.

The package for the higher variants includes a cash benefit of Rs 50,000. Buyers exchanging an older Duster can receive benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh, while customers exchanging another Renault model may qualify for up to Rs 1.1 lakh. The benefit for exchanging a vehicle from another brand is capped at Rs 1 lakh.

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A three-year or 30,000km annual maintenance contract is also included in the reported offer package. Some benefits are conditional and may not be combined, making it important for buyers to obtain a detailed quotation from their dealership.

The October offers represent an increase over September, when the Duster was available with benefits of up to Rs 1.8 lakh.

Hyundai Creta N Line gets up to Rs 1.25 lakh off

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is offering benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh on the Creta N Line. The package includes a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and a Navratri booking bonus of Rs 25,000.

Buyers may also qualify for an exchange benefit of Rs 30,000 or a scrappage benefit of Rs 50,000, along with an upgrade bonus of Rs 25,000 and a rural-customer benefit of Rs 5,000, subject to eligibility.

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The standard Creta also receives festive offers. Eligible petrol variants get benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakh, while diesel variants are offered discounts of up to Rs 10,000.

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Published on: Oct 14, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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