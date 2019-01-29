New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift: Check out on-road price, features, availability

Maruti Suzuki has re-launched its Maruti Baleno premium hatchback with a starting price of Rs 5.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Maruti Baleno model is available in four variants, and two new colours. The new Baleno will continue to retail from Maruti Suzuki's premium Nexa showrooms. The updated Maruti Baleno facelift isn't too different from its predecessor, but it does get a makeover with changes made to its bumper and the grill.

The Maruti Baleno 2019 model retains the engines and gearboxes from its predecessor. The exteriors are striking with the all new bumper and the 16-inch alloy wheels. The new Baleno comes with two new colours - Magma Grey and Phoenix Red. The all new grill with 3-dimensional detailing gives 2019 Maruti Baleno a wider stance. There are LED projector headlights with daytime running lamps (DRL). The DRLs are a standard feature now and are available from the Delta variant onwards. The headlamps of the new Baleno also feature LEDs instead of Xenon lighting.

Looking at the new Maruti Baleno 2019 from the inside, the cabin shows off a new 17.78 cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features a voice recognition system and a parking camera. Maruti Suzuki Baleno also comes with Bluetooth audio and calling, Smartplay Studio App and vehicle information system.

Under the hood, Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes in either a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.3-litre diesel engines options, both of which are coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, there's a CVT automatic version available with the petrol engine only.

Talking about the price, Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift starts from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 8.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This marks a price hike over the older model, ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 21,000 for the petrol and diesel manual variants, and between Rs 30,000 to Rs 44,000 for the CVT variants. The Maruti Baleno on road price comes out to be Rs 6.02 lakh for the Sigma (Petrol) and Rs 6.97 for the Delta (Petrol) variant.

As far as safety features are concerned, Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has dual airbags, ABS (antilock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution) and brake assist. The new Baleno also comes with pre-tensioner and force limiter seat belts with reminder, ISOFIX child restraint system. Maruti Baleno facelift also has speed alert system and the rear parking sensors.

