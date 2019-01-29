Mahindra launches FURIO truck for Rs 17.45 lakh

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division on Tuesday launched FURIO truck, marking its entry into the intermediate commercial vehicles (ICV) segment. The truck, which has been designed by Pininfarina as per the Indian road conditions, is being manufactured at Mahindra's facility in Chakan. As per the company, FURIO will be available across India from Tuesday. Its price starts at Rs 17.45 lakh for the FURIO12 19ft HSD variant and Rs 18.10 lakh for the FURIO14 19ft HSD variant (ex-showroom Pune).

The company said that in terms of features, FURIO offers best-in-class mileage, the highest payload, lowest TCO with rugged aggregates. The truck also comes with 5 years/5 lakh km free maintenance guarantee and 5 years/5 lakh km transferrable warranty. "The launch of the new FURIO range of ICV trucks with an unprecedented customer value proposition of 'Get More Profit or Give the Truck Back', is a unique and pioneering promise, which reflects our serious commitment to the segment and confidence in our product. With Pininfarina design, the FURIO is set to be a game changer for us," Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said.

Company's Automotive Sector Chief Rajan Wadhera said the "ICV category is highly competitive...but with the launch of the Mahindra FURIO I am confident that the ICV segment will never be the same again."

In the heavy commercial vehicle segment, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division has over 45,000 trucks on road, while the company boasts to have manufactured over 1.85 lakh light commercial vehicles so far.

Besides the heavy vehicle category, Mahindra's highly-anticipated XUV 300 is expected to launch next month. The XUV, which is a compact SUV, is pitched to be from the family of Mahindra's XUV 500. The XUV300 is being manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Nasik, Maharashtra. The XUV 300 is set to take on the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Creta.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

