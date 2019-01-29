Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100

The Indian telecom sector is witnessing intense competition with the telecos launching new plans every other day to attract new customers and retain the existing ones . Most of these plans come with voice calling and data benefits. There are short term plans and long term plans to attract new customers and hold on to the old ones.

Three of the top telecom operators in India, Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel, keep launching and revising their prepaid plans to attract new subscribers. The constantly changing plans and offering have created a lot of confusion among the consumers. It is hard to keep up with the plans that are constantly being modified to suit the needs of the customer. However, you don't need to worry; here are the best prepaid recharge plans offered by Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel under Rs 100.

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 4G prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 compared

Reliance Jio: Reliance Jio has a Rs 98 recharge plan that offers 2GB of high-speed internet, unlimited local and STD calling. The validity of the Rs 98 plan is 28 days. Reliance Jio also offers 300 free SMS with the Rs 98 recharge plan. Also, with the plan, access to the Jio apps is completely free.

Reliance Jio also has Rs 51 prepaid plan with 0 .15GB high speed data per day with unlimited voice calling

Vodafone: Vodafone India is offering a prepaid recharge of Rs 95 with a validity of 28 days. Under the plan, subscribers get 500 MB of high speed data. The local and STD calls are charged at 30 paise per minute.

Bharti AIrtel: Airtel has two prepaid plans under Rs 100. The Rs 98 prepaid plan offers 30 paise per minute for both local and STD calls. Besides this, users get at 3GB of 4G data. The Bharti Airtel Rs 98 prepaid plan offer is provided with validity for 28 days. The Rs 95 prepaid plan of Airtel offers 500MB of 4G data. Both local and STD calls are charged at 30 paise per minute.

Meanwhile, beyond the Rs 100 plans there are a range of other plans in different price brackets depending on user's requirements.

(Edited By: Udit Verma)

