New Volkswagen Virtus launched in India; Check out price, engine, other details

The New Volkswagen Virtus has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 11.21 lakh (ex-showroom), With the launch of the New Volkswagen Virtus, the firm has completed its India 2.0 Project.

"The striking, exhilarating, German-engineered marvel will be available in Dynamic and Performance variants," noted Volkswagen India on Twitter. The top-end model of the New Volkswagen Virtus will be available for Rs 17.92 lakh(ex-showroom).

The Virtus will be available in six colours - Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White, and Rising Blue.

Customers can pre-book the Volkswagen Virtus across the 152 sales touchpoints in India and also, through the online booking platform on the Volkswagen India website.

The new sedan is the brand's second product under the India 2.0 Project that is built on the MQB A0 IN platform with up to 95 per cent localisation levels. Volkswagen has stated that the car portrays an emotional design language, striking exteriors, premium interiors, safety, and connectivity features.

New Volkswagen Virtus engine

The New Volkswagen Engine comes with a 1.5L TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) and a 1.0L TSI engine both equipped with idle Start/Stop and mated to a 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic torque converter or 7-speed DSG transmission option.

New Volkswagen Virtus features

The Volkswagen Virtus is the longest car in the premium midsize sedan segment at 4,561 mm. It offers cabin and boot space of 521 litres, according to the firm.

Along with the exterior design and premium interiors, the Virtus comes equipped with a host of technology, entertainment, and connectivity features. These include 20.32 cm digital cockpit, 25.65 cm large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless App Connect through Apple CarplayTM and Android AutoTM, KESSY (key less entry and engine start), an electric sunroof, smart-touch Climatronic AC, 8-speakers, wireless mobile charging, front ventilated leather seats, MyVolkswagen Connect App and many more.

New Volkswagen Virtus safety features

Volkswagen stated that safety is a top priority at the company. New Volkswagen Virtusoffers 40+ active and passive safety features, including up to 6 airbags, a reverse camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, integrated LED headlamps with LED DRLs, ISOFIX among other features.

Also read: Volkswagen to pay $242 mn in UK 'dieselgate' settlement

Also read: General Motors, Volkswagen, other global automakers face electric shock in China