Nico Hulkenberg to join Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, later Audi, from 2025

Nico Hulkenberg has announced his departure from Haas to join Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, as revealed by both teams on Friday.

The seasoned 36-year-old German driver, boasting an impressive tally of over 200 F1 races, has inked a multi-year deal set to commence from the 2025 season onward.

Having returned to the sport after a three-year hiatus, Hulkenberg's stint with Haas commenced last year, where he currently holds the 13th position in the driver's standings, clinching three top-10 finishes across five races in 2024.

Haas, previously associated with Sauber back in 2013, is slated to become part of the newly formed Audi team upon its debut in 2026.

Expressing delight over Hulkenberg's return, Sauber Motorsport AG CEO Andreas Seidl remarked, "We are very pleased to welcome Nico back here. With his speed, his experience and his commitment to teamwork, he will be an important part of the transformation of our team -- and of Audi's F1 project."

Meanwhile, Ayao Komatsu, Haas team principal, extended best wishes to Hulkenberg for his new venture, acknowledging his contributions during his tenure with the team. "His experience and feedback have proved invaluable to us in terms of improving our overall performance -- a fact that's clearly evident in both his qualifying and race performances in the VF-24 this season," Komatsu added.

Hulkenberg, who clinched victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015, commenced his F1 journey with Williams in 2010. Despite his illustrious career, the quest for his maiden podium finish in F1 continues.