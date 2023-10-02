No carpooling for white number plate vehicles in Bengaluru, clarifies Karnataka minister

In the wake of tightening the knots on carpooling norms, the Bengaluru transport department on Monday affirmed that carpooling is considered illegal only for privately owned vehicles with white number plates.

The clarification is a response to the stringent rules implemented on carpooling by the Karnataka government. This move follows persistent demands from taxi driver associations in the city, who argue that carpooling was eating into their business.

This means that cars with yellow number plates (taxis) and black number plates (commercial vehicles) are allowed to carpool.

ಕಾರ್‌ಪೂಲಿಂಗ್ ನಿಷೇಧಿಸಿಲ್ಲ, ಇದು ಸುಳ್ಳು ಸುದ್ದಿ.



ಮೊದಲು ಅವರು ಸರ್ಕಾರದಿಂದ ಅನುಮತಿಯನ್ನು ಪಡೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳಲಿ. ಅವರು ಅನುಮತಿಯನ್ನು ತೆಗೆದುಕೊಳ್ಳದಿರುವಾಗ ನಿಷೇಧದ ಪ್ರಶ್ನೆ ಎಲ್ಲಿದೆ?



ಪ್ರತಿಯೊಬ್ಬರೂ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ನಿಯಮಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ನಿಬಂಧನೆಗಳನ್ನು ಅನುಸರಿಸಬೇಕು.

ಬಿಳಿ ನಂಬರ್ ಪ್ಲೇಟ್‌ಗಳನ್ನು ಹೊಂದಿರುವ ವಾಣಿಜ್ಯೇತರ ಖಾಸಗಿ ವಾಹನಗಳನ್ನು… — Ramalinga Reddy (@RLR_BTM) October 2, 2023

According to the transport department, no vehicle can be used for commercial purposes unless it is registered with the Road Transport Office (RTO).

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told India Today, "We have no issues with carpooling, but we don't use white boards."

Reddy stated that he will meet with transport unions on Tuesday to further examine the issue.

When questioned if carpooling was prohibited, Reddy said, "We have not banned carpooling. Also, there is no fine imposed. However, in one of the two cases, we have imposed a fine."

The transport department in Bengaluru has declared carpooling unlawful and it can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

In response to numerous grievances lodged by the cabs association, transport officials have moved to prohibit the use of unregistered vehicles as cabs, India Today quoted sources as saying. The decision was made in a bid to address the escalating levels of dissatisfaction among registered cab operators and to ensure the safety of passengers.

The decision was made after the government received many complaints from the taxi organisation, according to the administration. Unregistered cars, according to transportation officials, cannot be utilised as taxis.

