News
Auto
No carpooling for white number plate vehicles in Bengaluru, clarifies Karnataka minister

No carpooling for white number plate vehicles in Bengaluru, clarifies Karnataka minister

The clarification is in response to the stringent rules, including Rs 10,000 fine, implemented on carpooling by the Karnataka government

The clarification is a response to the stringent rules implemented on carpooling by the Karnataka government.
SUMMARY
  • The Bengaluru transport department affirmed that carpooling is considered illegal only for privately owned vehicles with white number plates.
  • The clarification is a response to the stringent rules implemented on carpooling by the Karnataka government.
  • According to the transport department, no vehicle can be used for commercial purposes unless it is registered with the Road Transport Office (RTO).

In the wake of tightening the knots on carpooling norms, the Bengaluru transport department on Monday affirmed that carpooling is considered illegal only for privately owned vehicles with white number plates.

The clarification is a response to the stringent rules implemented on carpooling by the Karnataka government. This move follows persistent demands from taxi driver associations in the city, who argue that carpooling was eating into their business.

This means that cars with yellow number plates (taxis) and black number plates (commercial vehicles) are allowed to carpool.

According to the transport department, no vehicle can be used for commercial purposes unless it is registered with the Road Transport Office (RTO).

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy told India Today, "We have no issues with carpooling, but we don't use white boards."

Reddy stated that he will meet with transport unions on Tuesday to further examine the issue.

When questioned if carpooling was prohibited, Reddy said, "We have not banned carpooling. Also, there is no fine imposed. However, in one of the two cases, we have imposed a fine."

The transport department in Bengaluru has declared carpooling unlawful and it can attract a fine of up to Rs 10,000.

In response to numerous grievances lodged by the cabs association, transport officials have moved to prohibit the use of unregistered vehicles as cabs, India Today quoted sources as saying. The decision was made in a bid to address the escalating levels of dissatisfaction among registered cab operators and to ensure the safety of passengers.

The decision was made after the government received many complaints from the taxi organisation, according to the administration. Unregistered cars, according to transportation officials, cannot be utilised as taxis.

Published on: Oct 02, 2023, 8:35 PM IST
