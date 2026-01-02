Inox Wind shares lose multibagger tag; fresh price targets, outlook and more 

Shares of Inox Wind have lost steam in the last nine months. The multibagger stock, which clocked gains of nearly 600% in two years in May 2025 is down 2% for the same time span today. In short term, Inox Wind shares have decreased investor wealth falling up to 26% in six months and 31% in a year. In a month, the stock is down 4%.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Profitbooking and weakness in the broader market has dragged the stock 35% from its 52-week high of Rs 198.19 reached on June 2, 2025. Inox Wind stock hit a record high of Rs 262.10 on September 23, 2024.

However, the green energy stock surged 377% in three years and 709% in five years.

In the current session, the stock climbed 4.63% to Rs 128.60 against the previous close of Rs 122.90. Market cap of Inox Wind climbed to Rs 21,896 crore. Total 4.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.18 crore.

Inox Wind shares have a beta of 2, indicating high volatility in a year. The green energy stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

Axis Securities sees a 54% upside on the stock from the current levels. The brokerage has an overweight stance on the wind energy stock.

"We assign a target P/E multiple of 29x to our Sep’27 EPS estimate. After adjusting for the minority stake in Inox Green Energy Services Ltd and Resco Global (~8%), we arrive at a TP of Rs 190/share," said the brokerage.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 124 and resistance at Rs 129. A decisive move above the Rs 129 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 133. The expected trading range will be between Rs 124 and Rs 133 for the short-term."

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "Inox Wind is currently showing signs of a technical bottoming process after a prolonged consolidation phase. The stock is attempting to stabilize above its near-term support zone around Rs 120–Rs 122, indicating that selling pressure may be easing. Momentum indicators such as RSI are gradually turning upward from oversold levels, suggesting that downside exhaustion is possible and a recovery rally could be underway. Price action has started showing higher lows, which is often an early sign of trend improvement. A sustained move above the immediate resistance near Rs 132–Rs 135 would help confirm a near-term bullish reversal."

Advertisement

AR Ramachandran, part time SEBI registered Research Analyst, Tips2trades says, "Inox Wind stock price is bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 123. A Daily close above the resistance of Rs 131 could lead to a target of Rs 142 in the near term."

Brokerage Anand Rathi has a price target of Rs 199 on the stock.

Inox Wind Limited (IWL) is India’s leading wind energy solutions provider servicing IPPs, Utilities, PSUs & Corporate investors. IWL is a part of the US$ 12 BN INOXGFL Group which has a legacy of over nine decades and is primarily focused on two business verticals - chemicals and renewable energy.