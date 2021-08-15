Ola Electric scooter to have a starting price of Rs 99,999; Check out details

Ola Electric launched its S1 and S1 Pro scooters in India on Sunday. CEO Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that the e-scooter will have a starting price of Rs 99,999. The Ola S1 series come in two variants - The Ola S1 priced at Rs 99,999 and the Ola S1 Pro costs Rs 1,29,999.

The price of the Ola S1 series will vary from state to state depending on the subsidies provided. The price of the Ola S1 series will be lower in states that provide the FAME subsidy. Ola Electric provided the prices of the S1 series e-scooters in some states post-implementation of FAME and other state subsidies.

In Delhi, the starting price of the Ola S1 series would be Rs 85,099 (all prices ex-showroom)

In Gujarat, the starting price of the Ola S1 series would be Rs 79,999

In Maharashtra, the starting price of the Ola S1 series would be Rs 94,999

In Rajasthan, the starting price of the Ola S1 series would be Rs 89,968

Ola Electric has stated that in all other states the Ola S1 will be priced at Rs 99,999 and the Ola S1 Pro at Rs 1,29,999. (ex-showroom).

Ola S1 series will be available for purchase starting September, whereas shipping will begin in October. Buyers have been given the option to finance the electric scooter with EMI prices as low as Rs 2,999.

Ola will adopt a direct-to-consumer model for sales of its scooter.

The company's e-scooter had caused a bit of stir in the market when its bookings opened. In July, Ola's electric scooter had received over 1 lakh reservations within the first 24 hours of bookings opening in India making it the most pre-booked scooter in the world.

Also Read: Ola Electric Scooter Launch Live Updates: From price to range, what to expect

Also Read: Ola Electric Scooter launch on Aug 15; when and where to watch live event

Also Read: Ola Electric scooter launch on August 15: Expected price, range, charging, other details