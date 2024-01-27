scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Auto
Ola launches e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad. Check fares

Feedback

Ola launches e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad. Check fares

Ola e-bike service will be the “most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution to commute within the cities”, the company said in a release.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
With the deployment of these vehicles, Ola will have the largest EV 2W (electric vehicle two-wheeler) fleet in the country. With the deployment of these vehicles, Ola will have the largest EV 2W (electric vehicle two-wheeler) fleet in the country.

Ride-hailing platform Ola has launched e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad. The firm also plans to expand its fleet in Bengaluru after a successful pilot, the company said in a release. 

With prices as low as Rs 25 for 5 km, Rs 50 for 10 km, Rs 75 for 15 km, the Ola e-bike service will be the “most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution to commute within the cities”, the release said.

“Following the massive success of our Bangalore e-Bike taxi pilot, we have proven its sustainable value proposition for all ecosystem participants - the consumer (lower price), the driver (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues), and now look at mass deployments across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad and build a larger market for e-Bike taxis in India, ” Hemant Bakshi, CEO, Ola Mobility, said. 

The company plans to deploy 10,000 e-vehicles over the next two months across these cities. In September 2023, Ola launched a pilot in Bengaluru. The move offered the most affordable electric two-wheeler rides in India and a substantial 40 per cent market expansion in the category within three months. To date, it has accomplished more than 1.75 million rides.

“The e-bike taxi initiative will also serve as a multi-work opportunity for gig-economy workers on the Ola platform and pave the way for the future of commerce,” he added. 

Published on: Jan 27, 2024, 11:23 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement