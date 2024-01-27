Ola launches e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad. Check fares

Ride-hailing platform Ola has launched e-bike services in Delhi and Hyderabad. The firm also plans to expand its fleet in Bengaluru after a successful pilot, the company said in a release.

With prices as low as Rs 25 for 5 km, Rs 50 for 10 km, Rs 75 for 15 km, the Ola e-bike service will be the “most affordable, sustainable, and convenient solution to commute within the cities”, the release said.

“Following the massive success of our Bangalore e-Bike taxi pilot, we have proven its sustainable value proposition for all ecosystem participants - the consumer (lower price), the driver (higher earnings), and Ola (new category and revenues), and now look at mass deployments across Bengaluru, Delhi, and Hyderabad and build a larger market for e-Bike taxis in India, ” Hemant Bakshi, CEO, Ola Mobility, said.

The company plans to deploy 10,000 e-vehicles over the next two months across these cities. In September 2023, Ola launched a pilot in Bengaluru. The move offered the most affordable electric two-wheeler rides in India and a substantial 40 per cent market expansion in the category within three months. To date, it has accomplished more than 1.75 million rides.

“The e-bike taxi initiative will also serve as a multi-work opportunity for gig-economy workers on the Ola platform and pave the way for the future of commerce,” he added.