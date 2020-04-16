Ola offers its platform Ola CONNECTS to government bodies for free

India's largest cab-hailing platform Ola has offered its technology and capabilities to the government for free to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The company has recently launched the Ola CONNECTS (COmprehensive Navigation, NEtworking, Control and Tracking Solution) initiative, which is customizable to cater to specific needs of governments and public service offices.

"Ola CONNECTS can be deployed as a turn-key solution or customised to specific requirements, to assist governments and its various agencies in managing Real-Time War Rooms for various operations at scale, with 100% data privacy and world-class security," the company said in a statement. "Keeping in mind national interest and welfare of citizens, Ola is offering the CONNECTS platform and required development solutions free of cost to the government and its various agencies."

The company had teamed up with the Punjab government to track and manage vehicle movement of over 17 lakh farmers across the state. Apart from providing a direct method of sending security travel passes to farmers, Ola CONNECTS also provided the authorities with a centralised dashboard to track and manage the movement of the farmers.

Ravi Bhagat, Secretary Punjab Mandi Board and Special Secretary, Governance Reforms said, "With essential services working with limited manpower, this unique partnership with Ola will help in minimising the disruption to the critical food supply network in the country by ensuring the safety of farmers as well as the mandi officials as per the protocols set by the Government.

The platform also provides benefits other than navigation and real-time tracking. The platform has geo-fencing capabilities that can restrict users to a specific zone. The platform also has a real-time Alert System, as well as Crowd and Flow Management enable scheduling, flow control and planning capabilities to ensure social distancing. An AI-enabled selfie Authentication feature will help authorities to perform random checks and make sure that preventive measures like wearing masks are adhered to.

"By opening up Ola CONNECTS to various state governments and public service organisations across the country, we are able to offer a ready to deploy technology solution that addresses unique challenges in the various relief initiatives that are underway," Pranay Jivrajka, Co-Founder, Ola said. "All of Ola's innovations across AI, tracking technologies, allocation and flow management are part of the CONNECTS platform."

The statement also said that Ola CONNECTS can be customised for different scenarios like Emergency and Healthcare Support, Supply Chain Management, Law Enforcement, War-Room Management, amongst others.

