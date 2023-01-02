Ola sold 25,000 electric scooters in Dec 2022, grabs over 30% market share: CEO

Ola Electric sold 25,000 electric scooters in India in December 2022, transforming the ride-hailing company into an EV manufacturer with a market share of more than 30 per cent.



“A December to Remember! We sold 25000 scooters & grew our market share to 30%. India’s EV revolution has truly taken off! 2023 will be even bigger. Onwards and upwards,” Ola’s founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted.

A December to Remember! We sold 25000 scooters & grew our market share to 30%. India’s EV revolution has truly taken off! 2023 will be even bigger. Onwards and upwards. #EndIceAge pic.twitter.com/jatIjLNyrc — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) January 2, 2023



On the D2C front, Ola has been on an expansion binge. The company is on track to open 200 outlets by the end of March 2023, with 100 experience centres already operational throughout the nation. To hasten the transition to electric mobility around the world, the company is also constructing a strong roadmap of electric vehicles.



Additionally, the company recently rolled out MoveOS 3 which is the most recent software update to over 1 lakh customers (OTA). MoveOS 3, which boasts more than 50 features and performance enhancements, aims to maximise the capabilities of Ola's S1 scooters. The compatibility of Ola scooters with the company's quickly expanding Hypercharger network, which is currently distributed across 27 Indian states, is another significant benefit of the upgrade.



Bhavish Aggarwal recently stated that Ola Electric experienced a 20x growth in 2022 as its production of two-wheeler electric vehicles increased from 4,000 units in June 2021 to 80,000 units toward the end of the year.



“While so much has been achieved in just a year, this is only the beginning. A much bigger opportunity lies ahead,” Aggarwal wrote.



Aggarwal added that India needs four things in order to become a hub for EVs on a global scale. Creating supply chains locally for novel materials and components, investing in R&D, developing the core technology, and, lastly, enticing the best talent in the world are some of these.