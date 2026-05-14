Passenger vehicles record highest-ever sales of 4.37 lakh units in April

Sales of passenger vehicles grew 25.5% year-on-year to a record high 4.37 lakh units in April, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Three-wheelers also posted its highest ever sales of 0.66 lakh units in April, registering a growth of 32.8%, compared to the same month last year.

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A record 18.73 lakh units of two-wheelers were sold in April 2026 resulting in growth of 28.4% compared to April 2025.

Commenting on April 2026 performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said, “Continuing with the momentum of the second half of FY 2025-26, the first month of FY 2026-27, posted high double-digit growth in passenger vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers.”

“Though there are concerns of high commodity prices emanating from the disruptions in West Asia, Industry has been witnessing good demand,” Menon said.

Sales of small cars, Maruti Suzuki’s Alto and the SPresso, jumped from 6,332 units in April 2025 to 16,066 units in April 2026.

Sales of mid-size sedans continued to decline from 3,337 units in April last year to 2,205 units in April 2026.

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Utility vehicles, including multi-purpose vehicles, saw robust sales in April.

India’s passenger vehicle sales grew 8% year-on-year to hit a record high of 47 lakh units in the financial year 2025-26 compared with 43 lakh units in the previous fiscal.