Ranbir Kapoor buys land in Ayodhya; invests ₹3.3 crore in THIS luxury project

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has bought a land parcel in Ayodhya's luxury Sarayu project developed by The House of Abhinandan Lodha, in a deal valued at around ₹3.31 crore.

The purchase involves a 2,134 sq ft land parcel at "The Sarayu", a 75-acre plotted development on the banks of the Sarayu river in Ayodhya.

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The project includes a clubhouse, more than 35 lifestyle amenities, and a five-acre fully vegetarian luxury hotel managed by The Leela.

The company said the deal reflected rising investor interest in Ayodhya’s rapidly expanding real estate and tourism ecosystem, backed by infrastructure growth and increasing visitor numbers.

"I believe Ayodhya has chosen me, and I have just answered this calling," Kapoor said in a statement. "Ayodhya is deeply rooted in our history and is a critical part of our cultural fabric. This land at The Sarayu became my gateway to ensuring this becomes a part of my legacy for my family."

Abhinandan Lodha, chairman, The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said Ayodhya was emerging as a major long-term investment destination driven by infrastructure and tourism growth. "Ayodhya stands at the centre of India’s cultural and spiritual resurgence, with a clear long-term growth trajectory driven by infrastructure, tourism, and global attention," Lodha said.

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He added that Kapoor’s investment reflected growing confidence among buyers looking at Ayodhya "not just emotionally, but also as a strategic, future-forward destination".

The company said Ayodhya had witnessed a rapid transformation in recent years with large-scale public investments in roads, railways, airport connectivity, and urban redevelopment.

According to the statement, visitor numbers in Ayodhya rose from around 5.75 crore before temple construction to nearly 23 crore between January and June 2025.

The company also cited a Liases Foras report projecting annual visitors to Ayodhya could reach 280 million by 2030.

The Sarayu project is being positioned as Ayodhya’s first branded plotted development, combining spiritual tourism with luxury real estate infrastructure.

