PMV Electric launches India’s cheapest electric car at Rs 4.79 lakh; check all details

PMV Electric has launched its first electric car called Eas-E. It is the cheapest electric car you can buy in India. Technically, the car is just a two-seater, so it qualifies as a quadricycle. However, if you plan on buying a mini electric car, there are no options in the market. It is the first electric car priced under Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom in India).

The PMV electric car comes with a starting price of Rs 4.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in three options with varying ranges. The cheapest will be able to offer 120 km range in a single charge. The second model offers 160 km range and the top model offers 200 km range. The bookings have been open and the Mumbai-based car maker claims to have received 6,000 pre-orders. The pre-order process can be done with a sum of Rs 2,000. PMV has announced that the new electric car will be made at the company’s Pune manufacturing plant. The deliveries are expected to begin by mid-2023. The car will be sold with a 3-year/50,000 km warranty.

PMV Eas-E EV Performance and Size



The PMV Electric’s motor can produce 13 hp power and 50Nm of torque. According to PMV, Eas-E can achieve a 0-40kph time of under 5sec and can reach a top speed of 70kmph. PMV claims the car will cost just 75 paise per kilometer.

The company claims it comes with a 1,157mm in width, making its the slimmest quadricycle in India. The PMV Eas-E comes with a length of 2,915mm long which is much shorter than Tata Nano’s 3,099mm length. The car is 1,600mm tall. The electric car has a wheelbase of 2,080mm and with a ground clearance of 170mm.

PMV Eas-E EV Design

The Eas-E gets a low-profile grille with LED daytime running lamps providing some amount of glamour to the front. The car gets two round headlamps and since its is extremely narrow, the car can make do with just a single wiper. On the tail-light, the car gets a light bar which gives a more futuristic look. The new vehicle can be purchased in both single- and dual-tone colour options. The car comes with a total of four doors with one seat placed behind the other. The four doors will give an ease of access to the passengers.

PMV Eas-E EV features

The Eas-E electric car has a unique dashboard owing to its thin profile. The car’s steering wheel sits bang in the centre of the dashboard. The car gets an adjustable driver’s seat. The buyers of Eas-E will get an LCD digital instrument cluster as well as an infotainment display. The display will support onboard navigation and smartphone connectivity.

The car also gets multiple driving modes to maximize performance or range, in accordance with the driver’s preference. You’ll also get regenerative braking, single-pedal driving, remote parking assist and cruise control as well. The car will be getting 4G connectivity as well as OTA updates for future proofing the car.