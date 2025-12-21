Delhi issues over 1 lakh PUC certificates in 3 days

Days after the Delhi government announced its 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy, the number of PUCC registrations has gone up significantly.

“Within 3 days, over 1 lakh people registered for PUC (Pollution Under Control certificates), and on 19th December, more than 40,000 people registered for it,” Delhi’s transport minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said while addressing the media.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Police personnel are stationed at petrol pumps to check PUC certificates of vehicles.

Singh said the Delhi government will soon bring out a new electric vehicle policy, which will benefit the residents and help in curbing pollution.

"After our government came to power, we have registered more than 1 lakh EV vehicles this year. There are many reasons why EVs sales have not grown rapidly. The previous government did not provide subsidies for EVs. We are providing those subsidies, but if the previous government had given subsidies, perhaps the people of Delhi would have made more efforts to adopt EVs,” he said.

“Since the BJP came into power, 3518 electric buses started, and we aim to expand above 5000 by March 2026 and by November 2026, we will take above 7000,” said Singh.

The transport minister of the national capital said the government is not planning any shortcuts and believes in long-term plans.

However, as part of a knee-jerk reaction, Delhi has banned the entry of non-BS6 vehicles registered outside the city. “Any vehicle coming to Delhi from outside should not be less than BS-VI. If any vehicle is less than BS-VI, it will be seized. We will take more stringent measures in the coming days if needed,” Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa said on December 18.

The BS-VI emission norms were implemented in India from April 1, 2020. So, any vehicle manufactured prior to this date and not registered in the city, will not be allowed to ply on Delhi roads. That means a 14-year-old petrol car bearing a Delhi (DL) registration number would be allowed to traverse Delhi whereas a six-year-old petrol car bearing a Haryana or Uttar Pradesh registration would be seized.

“Our transport enforcement department is stationed at 15 major borders. We have allowed vehicles of essential services... but we are not allowing vehicles other than BS6 vehicles... Many vehicles were also fined in Delhi... On 17th December, 283 chalans were issued. On 18th December, around 300 chalans were issued. On 19th December, 775 chalans were issued,” said Singh.