Range Rover GT unveiled: Expected price, launch date, features, and everything you need to know

Luxury SUV maker Range Rover has unveiled the Range Rover GT, an all-new electric grand tourer that marks a significant shift in the brand's design philosophy. Unlike the traditional upright Range Rover SUVs, the GT adopts a sleek fastback silhouette, blending the comfort of a luxury sedan with the versatility of an SUV. It is the first completely new Range Rover model since the Velar and will initially be offered as a fully electric vehicle.

Advertisement

Expected launch date and price

Range Rover has yet to reveal an official launch timeline, but the GT is expected to make its global debut in late 2026, with deliveries likely to begin thereafter. An India launch, if confirmed, could follow after the global rollout.

While pricing remains under wraps, industry estimates suggest the Range Rover GT could command a starting price of around £120,000-£140,000 (approximately ₹1.4 crore to ₹1.6 crore) in international markets. If launched in India, prices are expected to exceed ₹2 crore (ex-showroom) due to import duties and positioning within the Range Rover lineup.

A new design for Range Rover

The Range Rover GT features a lower stance, coupe-inspired roofline and a more aerodynamic profile than any previous Range Rover. The company says the model has been engineered primarily for long-distance touring while retaining the off-road capability that defines the brand, according to Autocar India.

Advertisement

READ THIS: What is the full form of BMW? Here's the meaning behind the world famous luxury car brand

Built on Jaguar Land Rover's new Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform, the GT will be manufactured at the company's Halewood facility in the UK. While the launch model will be battery-electric, a hybrid version is expected to join the lineup later.

Interior

Inside, the Range Rover GT debuts a completely redesigned cabin with a minimalist layout. The dashboard features a large central touchscreen paired with a slim digital driver display, while physical buttons have largely been eliminated.

Hidden air vents, integrated speakers concealed behind woven textiles and a clean dashboard design contribute to what Range Rover describes as a quieter, more relaxing cabin. The company has also highlighted class-leading rear legroom, reinforcing the GT's grand touring credentials.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Brezza facelift, Kia Syros EV and a 585 HP Mercedes: The three major car launches this week

Expected features

Although complete technical specifications are yet to be announced, the Range Rover GT is expected to include:

Fully electric powertrain at launch

Fastback coupe-inspired body style

Large touchscreen infotainment system

Hidden air vents and integrated speakers

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Over-the-air software updates

Camouflage color

Range Rover has not officially announced the production colour palette. However, the launch prototype has been showcased in a distinctive camouflage wrap. Based on the brand's existing premium offerings.