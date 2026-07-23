Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
SpiceJet shares jump 10% today: Here's why the airline stock is rising; still down 59% YTD

SpiceJet shares jump 10% today: Here's why the airline stock is rising; still down 59% YTD

Despite the recent gains, the airline stock remains down 58.78 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026 11:44 AM IST
SpiceJet shares jump 10% today: Here's why the airline stock is rising; still down 59% YTDSpiceJet: A few market experts remained largely cautious on the airline's stock.

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd continued to rise for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday, surging 10 per cent to hit a high of Rs 12.32. Despite the recent gains, the airline stock remains down 58.78 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Today's sharp upmove came after the low-cost airline, which is undergoing operational and financial headwinds, announced the induction of three Airbus A320 aircraft into its fleet under damp lease arrangements.

Advertisement

Related Articles

It added that all three aircraft have arrived in India and will commence commercial operations later this week.

"The additional aircraft will support the airline's network expansion plans and enable it to enhance connectivity across key domestic routes. The aircraft have been inducted on a damp lease basis, providing greater operational flexibility while delivering significant cost efficiencies," the airline said.

The carrier also said it is in advanced discussions with other lessors to induct additional aircraft in the coming months as part of its planned fleet augmentation programme.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer at SpiceJet, said, "The induction of these three aircraft is part of our planned capacity expansion. As demand continues to grow, these aircraft will help us add more flights on existing routes, improve connectivity and support the launch of new services. We are steadily building capacity ahead of the busy travel season and remain focused on offering our passengers a wider choice of destinations and a reliable travel experience."

Advertisement

Despite Thursday's sharp upmove, a few market experts remained largely cautious on the airline's stock.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "SpiceJet is going through a really rough patch right now. They are facing hurdles from lawsuits, cash shortages, and a large number of grounded planes. While they keep dodging bankruptcy by raising fresh funds and striking last-minute deals with leasing companies, their actual day-to-day flying operations are struggling. If we look at the technical charts, it trades very much like a highly volatile penny stock."

Echoing a similar view, Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the stock is suitable only for investors with a high-risk appetite.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 23, 2026 11:44 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today