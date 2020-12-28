Renault pins hopes on Kiger to cross 1 million sales mark

Renault India has its hopes riding on its Kiger sub-compact SUV which has been under development for quite a while. The Renault Kiger SUV will complete in the sub-4-metre SUV market segment against Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and others.

The Renault Kiger will be a 'made-in-India' car as it is expected to be manufactured at the Renault-Nissan Alliance unit in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. Though manufactured in India, the Renault Kiger will compete in the international car market and is expected to be sold in several countries, according to the Hindustan Times.

Renault is optimistic about the Kiger SUV and has set an ambitious sales target of one million units in India. The car manufacturer currently has around 6.5 lakh customers in India and expects that it will be able to sell one million units with Kiger.

"More than 6.5 lakh Indian customers already enjoy driving a Renault. With Renault Kiger, we want to offer a sub-4-metre SUV different from what you see on the road today. It will help us reach, as soon as possible, one million customers in India," said Fabrice Cambolive, SVP, Chairman of AMI, Pacific Region, Groupe Renault, told the daily.

Renault Kiger specifications

Renault had showcased the Kiger SUV at the Auto Expo in February 2020. The Renault Kiger SUV is expected to feature an all-new 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. The same engine can also be found in Nissan's Magnite subcompact SUV. The Renault Kiger will also have a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated engine which is capable of developing 71PS power and 96Nm of maximum torque. The transmission options of the Renault Kiger may include a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) variant.

Earlier, Renault has revealed that its Kiger SUV will be coming in 'Aurora Borealis' colour. Reports suggest that the Kiger is expected to be launched in the Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh price range.

