Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet launched in India for Rs 2.12 lakh

Royal Enfield launched the Himalayan Sleet for Indian markets with a price tag of Rs 2.12 lakh (on-road Chennai). The company will be selling the motorcycle exclusively online for a limited period. Bookings have begun on the official website of Royal Enfield from today.

The most noticeable change in the new Himalayan is the new colour scheme which deviates from the usual black (Granite) and white (Snow). The fuel tank and the front fender get the white and grey snow camouflage design, which takes inspiration from the mountains.

"The new Himalayan Sleet is inspired by the terrain of Royal Enfield's spiritual home - the Himalayas, its craggy land, the gorges, edgy peaks all brought together in the colours of the sleet," said Royal Enfield president Rudratej Singh on the Himalayan Sleet.

Next change is the two aluminium panniers at the rear of the motorcycle. The first 500 owners of the Himalayan Sleet will get an Explorer Kit fitted with the motorcycle which includes these water-resistant panniers and pannier brackets, aluminium handlebar with cross brace, handlebar end weights and powder-coated finish engine guard.

Mechanically, the Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet does not stray far from the original model. The off-road motorcycle runs on a 411cc air-cooled, single cylinder engine with fuel injection. The motor can churn out max power of 24.5bhp and max torque of 32Nm. The motor is coupled with a five-speed constant mesh gearbox.

For safer riding, the Himalayan Sleet comes with 300mm two-piston floating calliper front disc brake and 240mm single piston floating calliper rear disc brake. The rear monoshock suspension has been retained from the original for a smooth riding experience on all terrains. Higher ground clearance, higher-placed headlamps, clear visor, a geographical compass in the instrument cluster will feature in the new Himalayan keeping in mind the off-road riding.

How to buy

Royal Enfield will introduce only 500 units of Himalayan Sleet in the Indian market. Interested buyers have to register on the Royal Enfield official website (royalenfield.com/himalayansleet) from January 12-30.

Upon registering, prospective buyers will get a unique code. Sales for Himalayan Sleet will open on January 30 on a first-come-first-serve basis. On the day of the sale, buyers need to input their unique codes and pay a token amount of Rs 5,000 to book their unit.