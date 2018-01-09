Royal Enfield Himalayan in snow-camouflage colour to be launched on Jan 12

The Royal Enfield Himalayan, as per the company's teaser posted on its website, will be launched in the snow-camouflage paint scheme on January 12. The new colour variant would add a mountainous touch to the hugely-popular adventure riding motorcycle from the company. Besides, if images leaked online are anything to go by, the motorcycle looks really different than the paint schemes of black and white. Apart from the fuel tank, the front and rear fenders would also bear the snow-camouflage touch while rest of the motorcycle would remain the same. Feature or design related change is unlikely, suggest reports.

"Royal Enfield takes after the mountains. Built to be one with it. Coming January 12, fill in your details to stay updated," said the company on its website.

The Himalayan is Royal Enfield's first adventure motorcycle for the domestic India market. Ever since its launch in 2016, the company has dominated the mid-range adventure category motorcycle segment. Built on the company's theme of simplicity and easy operation, the motorcycle can easily take you to "globe's toughest terrains". The bookings for the new snow-camouflage Royal Enfield Himalayan are on at the company dealership stores.

The features of the Himalayan cruiser include five-speed gearbox, telescopic front suspension, fuel-injection with 411 cc single-cylinder, and air-cooled motor. The motorcycle features a half-duplex split cradle frame that is robotic welded for precision. The adventure bike produces 24.5 bhp at the peak torque of 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm at 4250 rpm.

Meanwhile, for riders seeking "more" from the Royal Enfield the motorbike major had recently unveiled Interceptor GT 650 and Continental GT 650, which would be launched in April. Powered by an all new 650cc and air cooled parallel twin engines with oil cooler for enhanced performance, the motorbikes, built for both city-riding and highway-cruising, can deliver 47PS of power at 7,100rpm and a peak torque of 52Nm at 4,000rpm. The company claims these motorbikes can cruise at a speed of 120-135kmph.

Globally, the twins have been built to compete with the likes of Harley Davidson Street 750 and Triumph Street Twin. They can run at a speed of 150Kmph on European and American roads. Royal Enfield chief executive officer and managing director Siddharth Lal said: "Both the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 will be very accessible motorcycles in India in terms of both pricing and maintenance."