SML Isuzu suspends production at Punjab plant till Jan 15

SML Isuzu stated on Monday that it has temporarily suspended production at its Village Asron manufacturing plant in Punjab. The company stated that the decision was taken keeping in mind the increase in Covid cases, especially the highly-infectious Omicron variant.

Production in the plant will remain shut from January 10 to January 15.

“Due to the sudden increase in Covid cases (especially with highly infectious variant – Omicron), resulting in challenges/issues in the supply chain and the likely impact on the demand of school buses, and to ensure safety of its employees and optimise the inventory, the company has decided to temporarily suspend production at its manufacturing plant, located at Village Asron, Distt. Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Punjab), effective from today i.e., Monday, 10th January 2022 to Saturday, 15th January 2022,” the company stated in a BSE filing.

SML Isuzu stated that it is closely monitoring the situation, ensuring that customers’ requirements are met as well as taking appropriate actions as required.

The suspension of production comes after Punjab reported 3,922 fresh cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths on Sunday. The active caseload in the state has reached 16,343 as per Sunday’s data. Moreover, three family members of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. However, the Chief Minister tested negative. CM Channi's wife Kamaljit Kaur, son Navjit Singh and daughter-in-law Simrandheer Kaur have tested positive for coronavirus.

Also read: Jeep India positive about auto sector; to launch new products in 2022

Also read: Audi expects India sales to grow in double-digit in 2022