Suzuki launches India's first 'maxi scooter' Burgman Street at Rs 69,000

Suzuki Motorcycles, the lesser known two-wheeler subsidiary in India of the Japanese auto giant, on Thursday launched the Burgman Street that was showcased at this year's New Delhi Auto Expo. Priced at Rs 69,000, it is billed as India's first "maxi scooter", loosely defined as big touring scooters that have engines bigger than 250cc.

The Street, however, has a 125cc engine, which it shares with the company's existing Access scooter though it has looks inspired by its bigger siblings from Suzuki's global Burgman portfolio. This is Suzuki's third scooter in India after the Access and the 113cc Lets and comes at a time when the scooter segment has started showing signs of slow growth after years of exponential increase in sales. In the first quarter of this year, sale of scooter in the country grew by 10.35 per cent at 1.8 million units while mobikes grew 19.47 per cent at 3.65 million units. Till last year, the situation was the reverse. In 2017-18 scooters had grown by 19.90 per cent at 6.7 million units while mobikes had grown by 13.4 per cent at 12.6 million units.

"The Burgman Street creates a new category of scooters in India, focussing on the concept of advanced luxury riding. We are committed to offering premium, innovative and world-class products to customers. By bringing in the unique exposure of Suzuki's international Burgman heritage, we believe that it will be a 'Special One' in this segment that will herald a new era of luxury scooter riding in India," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.

The BS IV compliant 125cc engine of the new scooter produces a peak power of 8.7 PS and torque of 10.2 NM and is equipped with front disc brakes and combined braking system.

"The 125cc segment in scooters is a very exciting place currently where we also enjoy a strong leadership position. Equipped with exciting features, Burgman Street redefines luxury and comfort in scooter segment in the country. It will not only help us strengthen our portfolio in this segment, but will also help us cater to a new dimension of scooter customers, who seek luxury and the joy of riding," said Sajeev Rajasekharan, Executive Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd.