Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 teased online; here's all you need to know

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially teased the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT motorbike on its official website. The teaser showed that the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT will be launched in India very soon. The company, however, does not reveal the official date of launch.

BS6 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 in Greater Noida. The bike is supposed to be marginally expensive than its predecessor which had a BS4 engine.

Suzuki has been updating its big bike line-up on its website for the last few days and has silently removed prominent motorbikes from the website. According to Carandbike.com, the company might be looking to launch the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT after the coronavirus crisis is over.

In the teaser, Sukuzi does not reveal any information about the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT motorcycle. Though it is speculated that the bike would come with a 645 cc, parallel-twin engine which will be BS6 emission norm compliant. The BS6 variant is expected to have some similar features as the BS4 variant, according to Carandbike.com. The BS4 model was powered by a 645 cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine which generated maximum power of 70 bhp and 62 Nm.

Some features borrowed from the BS4 model might include analog-digital instrument cluster, adjustable windscreen, three-level traction control, easy start system, low RPM assist and more.

The BS6 V-Strom 650 XT might have the same 43mm adjustable telescopic forks as the BS4 model. Following this trend, the BS6 will also be equipped with a preload-adjustable mono-shock suspension system at the rear. Dual-310mm discs at the front and 260mm disc at the rear will make up the braking system of the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT.

Currently, there is no information regarding the price of the BS6 V-Strom 650 XT. The BS4 V-Strom 650 XT has an on-road price of 7.5 Lakhs.

