Tata Curvv likely to touch 15,000 deliveries in just 2 months after launch

Tata Curvv, which is the first coupe SUV from the house of Tata Motors is likely to touch 15,000 deliveries in the next two months, according to Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer at Tata Motors.

“Customers response for the Curvv has been very strong we are likely to, touch 15,000 deliveries in a short span of two months after its launch. And probably by end of this month, we'll achieve 25,000 wholesales as well….We have a strong booking pipeline, and we will be, ramping up production to meet the demand shortly,” says Srivatsa in an interaction with Business Today.

Tata Motors launched the Curvv, which is available in ICE and EV variants on September 2 this year.

According to Srivatsa, a growing demand amongst customers for Curvv is its coupe design. “Tata Motors' design is to give great-looking cars especially cars which make heads turn around and people admire at the same time. We don't compromise on practicality and usage... So what the consumers get with Curvv is a car which is both luxurious as well as extremely practical for day to day to day use,” notes Srivatsa.

Affordability takes centre-stage for Tata Motors design philosophy

According to Srivatsa, Tata Motors has embraced affordability as design philosophy very strongly. “We always felt that even for entry-level cars or in segments where it has been stereotyped that customers do not want features, we have taken it upon ourselves to democratise features from upper-segment cars downwards,” observes Srivatsa.

“Customers have appreciated what Tata Motors have done, and whenever we've done this kind of democratization of features, they have embraced our cars very strongly and given us strong sales success,” he adds.

Focus on increasing EV adoption

Customers are spoiled with choices when it comes to electric vehicles, as automakers are in a race to launch new EV products. Tata Motors, the country’s largest EV manufacturer, is however unfazed by the new EV launches. The company's primary goal as a market leader is to ensure an increase in EV adoption, according to Srivatsa.

“We'll continue to have the widest range of products. As we speak, we have five EVs in place, and we have a plan to have 10 different products in the EV category as we go forward. Market share is mathematical…The focus of Tata Motors is to enhance EV adoption in the country,” says Srivatsa.

“As a market leader, it is our responsibility to grow EV adoption, and along the way as more and more consumers are convinced about buying EVs, automatically, the growth of Tata Motors is assured. So that is the leadership kind of an approach that we are taking, and we are not really in the market share game, but more in the game of expanding the pie and growing along with the pie,” he adds.