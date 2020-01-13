Tata Gravitas to be bigger, better than Safari! SUV will make debut at Auto Expo 2020

Tata Motors is expected to unveil a new 7-seater SUV Gravitas at the Auto Expo 2020. The upcoming SUV Gravitas is a larger sibling of the Harrier and will become the new flagship in the company's both local and international line-up.

Additionally, the multinational auto manufacturer is also expected to display 26 vehicles -- 12 passenger and 14 commercial -- including four global unveils at the Indian motor show.

SUV Gravitas will be replacing the Tata Safari as the company is stopping the production of Safari range due to poor sales and the upcoming BS-6 emission norms.

Tata Gravitas is likely to be priced around Rs 18-20 lakh. Currently, the 5-seater Harrier costs around Rs 12.99-16.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of design, Tata Gravitas and Safari have similar features. Both the SUVs can seat up to 7 people comfortably. However, the Gravitas will have front-facing seats in the third row, in comparison to Safari's jump seats.

Additionally, Gravitas is also expected to offer a comfortable middle row experience like its predecessor Safari. However, the biggest feature of the Gravitas is that it will be bigger in dimensions than Safari.

Tata Gravitas is built on the same OMEAG architecture as the Harrier. Both SUVs also share the 2.0-litre diesel engine. However, the Gravitas' engine will be tuned to offer a maximum power of 170 PS. The upcoming Tata Gravitas will be available for sale in both 6-speed manual transmission and 6-speed automatic transmission.

