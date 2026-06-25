Tata Motors expects IVECO deal closure in Q2 FY27, eyes revenue synergies, India product launches

Tata Motors expects its proposed acquisition of Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer IVECO to be completed in the second quarter of FY27, with the company saying all required regulatory filings have been completed and it expects the remaining approvals to come through, while outlining a roadmap to unlock revenue, product and cost synergies from the transaction.

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The company said it continues to target completion of the acquisition in Q2 FY27. The remaining approvals relate to financial regulators in France and Spain, with all required filings already submitted.

"The timelines remain unchanged and we continue to expect consummation of the transaction in Q2 FY27. The required filings have been completed and we are confident the approvals should come through," the company said.

The company added that the shareholder tender process on the IVECO side will commence after regulatory clearances are received. It said it has not seen any significant concerns from IVECO shareholders, noting there is "more excitement about the tender offer than any specific concerns."

On the strategic rationale behind the acquisition, Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd, said the deal is expected to generate synergies across three areas—revenue, operating expenditure and capital expenditure, owing to the complementary nature of the two companies' product portfolios and geographic presence.

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IVECO's products largely begin where Tata Motors' commercial vehicle portfolio ends in terms of pricing, creating minimal overlap. Geographically, Tata Motors has a strong presence across India, SAARC, the Middle East, Africa and ASEAN, while IVECO has established operations in Europe and Latin America.

The company sees an opportunity to introduce Tata Motors products into Latin America while evaluating select IVECO products for India.

"We can look at Tata Motors products going into Latin America with minimal cannibalisation because of the pricing complementarity. Similarly, some IVECO products make strategic sense for India, including deep-mining tippers and the IVECO Daily minibus," Wagh said.

He added that opportunities exist across light and heavy commercial vehicles as well as buses, and the company will evaluate products in all these categories.

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Beyond product expansion, Tata Motors expects capital expenditure (CapEx) synergies by commonising core platforms for technologies such as autonomous driving, connected vehicles, electrification and software-defined vehicles.

On the manufacturing front, Wagh clarified that Tata Motors is not evaluating shifting IVECO's manufacturing to India. Instead, the focus will be on improving sourcing efficiencies, including reducing procurement from Western Europe and increasing sourcing from Eastern Europe.

"We are not looking at shifting manufacturing. However, there are opportunities to optimise sourcing and deploy Tata Motors' design-to-value capabilities in the European business to improve operating efficiencies," he said.

Wagh said the acquisition is expected to deliver not only cost synergies but also revenue growth opportunities, adding that while the market initially viewed the transaction primarily as a cost-synergy play, it is now increasingly recognising its topline potential.