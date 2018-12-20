Tata Motors joins hands with Zoomcar to deploy 500 electric Tigors across 20 cities

Home grown carmaker Tata Motors on Thursday joined hands with Zoomcar to offer its electric compact sedan Tigor to customers in Pune. The company said it expects to deploy at least 500 such vehicles across 20 cities that Zoomcar is present in, by the end of next year.

This is the second tie up of this kind in the last one year. Last year, Zoomcar also deployed Mahindra's e2O plus across Mysore, Hyderabad and Bangalore. Mahindra also picked up a 16 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 176 crore in February this year. Tata and Mahindra are the only two companies manufacturing electric cars in India right now. Both companies won part of the 10,000 unit electric vehicle tender floated by EESL in 2017.

"The future of mobility will increasingly be connected, shared and powered by zero emission technologies. Tata Motors is strongly committed to this transformative journey and working with all like-minded partners to accelerate the enabling ecosystem," said Shailesh Chandra, president- electric mobility business and Corporate Strategy, Tata Motors. "It is a great pleasure to announce our partnership with Zoomcar to offer shared electric mobility solution for the citizens of Pune. Tata Tigor EV will now be available on the self-drive rental platform, offered by Zoomcar, to enable zero-emission transport option for the citizens of Pune. We are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the driving experience."

Tata's e-Tigor, however, has not been commercially launched in the market as yet as the company is waiting for a clear policy and charging infrastructure to come up in the country. Mahindra's e-Verito and e2O--the successor to the India's first electric Reva, are the only two e-cars available for sale for consumers but sales at less than 1000 units per annum have been insipid.

"The Zoomcar team is thrilled to partner with Tata Motors to bring electric vehicles to Pune," said Greg Moran, co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar. "This marks the beginning of a dynamic partnership within electric mobility and we expect to touch 20 cities and 500 electric vehicles with Tata over the next year."