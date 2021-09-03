Tata Motors launches 70 new outlets across southern India in single day

Automaker Tata Motors on Friday inaugurated 70 new sales outlets spread across southern India. These brand new sales outlets are located in 53 cities of southern India. Tata Motors explained in an official statement that the new sales outlets have been strategically mapped to key emerging markets of the southern region.

Tata Motors noted that these new modern showrooms will be home to the firm's 'New Forever' range of passengers vehicles which would also include the automaker's electric vehicle (EV) portfolio.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new outlets, Rajan Amba, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, "The Southern India contributes to 28% of the total Industry volumes and hence it is very critical for us to be strategically present in the emerging markets. With a 12.1% market share in Southern India, we are committed to our customers and want to make our New Forever range of passenger cars easily accessible."

"The trailblazing launch of these 70 new sales outlets, marks an important milestone in our aggressive retail expansion plans in India. This expansion will help us cater to our consumers' requirements and tastes that are constantly evolving, with both online and offline solutions, to provide a seamless 'phygital' experience that is more convenient and relevant today," added Amba.

The automaker has stated that with the addition of the newly opened showrooms, Tata Motors' network in southern India would grow to include 272 outlets. Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are covered under Tata Motors' southern India network.

Tata Motors' retail presence in the country has jumped to 980 outlets post the launch of the new outlets in Southern India on Friday. "32 new dealership chains have opened in Bangalore (7), Chennai (5), Hyderabad (4), and in Kochi (4). Further, this widespread expansion also includes the launch of 38 outlets in upcountry markets of the South India," noted the firm in an official statement.

Also Read: Hyundai sales up 12% in Aug at 59,068 units