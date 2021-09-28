Tata Motors rolls out 1,00,000 units of the Altroz

Tata Motors announced today the roll out of its 1,00,000th unit of the Altroz, from its manufacturing facility in Pune. Altroz is India's only hatchback with a 5-star Global NCAP Safety Rating. Tata has crossed this milestone within 20 months of Altroz's launch.



The Altroz stormed to the top 2 position in the premium hatchback category in FY22, with a market share of more than 20%. Moreover, the car clocked in its maximum sales of 7550 units in March 2021, with an average monthly sale of around 6000 units in FY ‘22.



Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice-President of Sales, Marketing & Customer Care at Tata Motors said, “The feat of the 1,00,000th rollout today, is yet another testament to the success of the Altroz in a challenging segment like premium hatchback. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share, we are confident that Altroz is poised for even more success in the future.”



The Altroz comes in six variants with 1.2L Revotron Petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. It is also available in the Dark Range and offers a host of premium features across all variants such as iRA connected car technology, touchscreen infotainment, Leatherette seats, 7” TFT digital cluster, R16 diamond cut alloy wheels, Cruise Control, Rear AC vents and many more.

