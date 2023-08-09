Tata Motors to explore new rugged SUV to challenge Mahindra Thar

Tata Motors is considering the launch of a rugged 4X4 SUV, which could be on the lines of models such as Jeep SUV or the Mahindra Thar. The move is aimed at securing a stronger foothold in the market and expanding its share in the automotive sector in the years ahead.

The revelation came during Tata Motors' 78th Annual General Meeting, where a shareholder raised a query about the company's exploration of a Jeep-like SUV. In response, N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Motors, confirmed the company's interest in evaluating various possibilities, including the development of a Jeep-like SUV.

Tata Motors has been a significant player in the Indian SUV market, offering a wide range of vehicles. With products spanning from entry-level models like the Punch to the 7-seater Safari SUV, Tata Motors already holds a strong position in the SUV segment.

Chandrasekaran emphasized that Tata Motors is actively exploring options and is committed to launching a product that stands out in terms of differentiation. He highlighted the company's focus on developing a unique offering rather than a mere imitation of existing models.

Tata Motors is also expected to introduce its crossover coupe Curvv in the mainstream SUV market. Additionally, Tata Motors plans to introduce the SUV Sierra, with off-roading capabilities. Tata also showcased the Harrier EV with 4-wheel drive capabilities at the 2023 Auto Expo.

The new version of the Mahindra Thar has witnessed a massive spurt in demand since its launch in 2020. The new Thar buyers are subjected to long waiting periods despite being on the market for over three years. Tata Motors is expected to relieve some demand from Mahindra in this segment with its new offering. The Force Gurkha is the only other vehicle that competes with Mahindra Thar in its segment.

Seeing a heavy demand for the Thar, Maruti Suzuki also introduced its own take on the 4x4 SUV segment with the Jimny SUV. The company has already managed to cross the threshold of over 50,000 units.

