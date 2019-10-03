Tata Motors to launch Nexon EV in Q4; to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakh

Tata Motors on Thursday said it will launch Nexon EV in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal, with price expected to be in the range of Rs 15-17 lakh.

The vehicle will be powered by the company's recently introduced Ziptron Technology.

"We are proud to announce that Nexon EV will be available for personal buyers in India from fourth quarter (January-March) FY19-20," Tata Motors President - Electric Mobility Business & Corporate Strategy Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

The model promises to address the barriers that exist in the EV market today and will deliver a thrilling on-road performance, ensuring zero emission, he added.

"We are confident that the new Nexon EV will further raise the bar for electric cars, making EVs an aspirational choice for consumers," Chandra said.

Powered by the Ziptron technology, the EV will target a range of about 300 km to address range anxiety, the company said.

BREAKING: Rakesh Wadhawan, Sarang Wadhawan of HDIL arrested in PMC Bank case

Devil's in the details: How lower corporate tax rates may weigh on MAT credits

Indian auto industry ready to increase capacity to be part of global supply chain: Vikram Kirloskar