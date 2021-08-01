Tata Nexon EV's demand equals that of diesel variant, says CFO

Tata Nexon, which is the only product in the Indian market with petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains, claims to have recorded equal demand for its electric and diesel variants.

The Tata vehicle comes in all three engine options and is also the highest selling EV (electric vehicle) in the country currently.

Although the EVs still have a small market share in the Indian automotive sector, Tata Nexon EV commands a 71% share in the electric vehicles segment.

PB Balaji, Chief Finance Officer, Tata Motors, told GaadiWaadi that the indigenous automaker received an "almost similar" number of bookings for Nexon EV compared to the Nexon diesel variant.

"The combination of FAME-II benefits and subsidies provided by the state government is making EVs extremely attractive," he said.

Tata is hoping to clock a 5% share for the Nexon EV in its total sales volume. Talking of sales figures, the company sold 650 units of the electric SUV in July (2021), which was also the highest figure ever recorded by the Nexon EV in terms of its monthly sales count since it started selling in the country.

Furthermore, the brand has sold 1,716 units in the first quarter of the ongoing financial year.

The company had recently unveiled the Dard Edition of electric SUV. The Nexon EV is offered with Sport and Normal driving modes and priced from Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The electric SUV can also be purchased through a subscription plan from Tata Motors, the monthly premium for which begins from Rs 29,999.